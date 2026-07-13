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Minnesota heat: Experts warn of heat stroke outdoors even without exercise

By
FOX 9
Weather
Published July 13, 2026 9:35 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 9:35 PM CDT
Heat health concerns as temps soar
Heat health concerns as temps soar

Heat health concerns as temps soar

On a day when mother nature is flirting with a heat index of 100 degrees, not everyone has the ability to beat the heat. FOX 9’s Maury Glover spoke with experts to learn more about how to avoid the ill effects of the sun.

The Brief

    • Experts warn that extreme heat can harm your health even if you are not active outside.
    • Heat stroke can happen indoors and is a medical emergency that requires immediate action.
    • The Minnesota Department of Health urges everyone to know the signs and take steps to stay cool.

(FOX 9) - As temperatures soar and the heat index approaches 100 degrees, health experts say everyone needs to take extreme heat seriously — even if you are just sitting still.

How extreme heat affects your body and health

What we know:

Medical specialists say your heart works much harder on hot days, sometimes pumping double or triple the usual amount of blood to help your body stay cool.

This strain can lead to heat-related illnesses, even if you are not doing any physical activity outdoors, especially if you don't have air conditioning or another way to keep your body cool during several days of extreme high temperatures.

Dr. Nicholas Lehnertz, a medical specialist with the Minnesota Department of Health, said, "Minnesota historically we've been really good at preparing for the cold but we're not really good at preparing for the heat." He explained that your brain tells your blood vessels to expand in the heat, making it harder for your heart to keep blood moving to your skin. "You don't have to be working outside or exercising outside to develop signs and symptoms of heat stroke. You can be sitting inside as long as the biggest risk is not having that period of time where your body temperature goes back down to normal."

On days when the heat index is near 100 degrees, not everyone has a way to cool down. Even without exertion, the risk of heat stroke is real.

'It's not something you can push through'

Why you should care:

Heat stroke symptoms include severe headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, seizures, confusion and your body stops sweating.

While heat exhaustion can be managed by moving to a cool place and hydrating, heat stroke is much more serious.

"This is something that you need to take seriously and can result in hospitalization and death. And that can be actually, you know, early signs you need to take seriously, hydrate yourself, be aware of the signs and symptoms, get cool and don't try to push through it. I think that's like the big thing," said Lehnertz.

If someone is suffering from heat stroke, do not give them anything to drink, as it could cause vomiting and more fluid loss. The best thing to do is try to cool them down and call 911.

Recognizing the signs

Local perspective:

Community members are encouraged to check on neighbors and loved ones, especially those who may not have access to air conditioning or ways to cool off.

Staying hydrated, taking breaks from the heat and knowing when to seek help can make a big difference during hot weather.

To learn more about staying safe during extreme heat, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s webpage for tips and resources.

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