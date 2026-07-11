Maple Grove fire chief charged with criminal sexual conduct involving teenage girl

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The Brief The Maple Grove fire chief is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in spring 2017. Maddison Michael Zikmund, 36, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct while in a position of authority. The City of Maple Grove placed him on leave while the criminal investigation proceeds.



The Maple Grove fire chief is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a woman told law enforcement she was assaulted by him when she was a teenager in a fire explorer program.

Maddison Michael Zikmund, 36, is charged in Anoka County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct while in a position of authority.

The criminal complaint states Zikmund invited the victim to his home in spring 2017, where he assaulted her.

Maple Grove Fire Chief accused of grooming, assaulting teenage girl

Criminal charges:

Blaine police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County, say they were informed by the victim on June 26, 2026, that Zikmund assaulted her while she was "fire explorer" with the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View (SBM) Fire Department.

Zikmund was reportedly a firefighter and a supervisor of the explorer program when the victim enrolled in the summer of 2016.

The victim, who was 16 at the time, said she was groomed by Zikmund during her time in the program, according to the complaint.

Zikmund and the victim began texting before the conversations moved to Snapchat and Instagram. Those conversations, according to the complaint, became sexually explicit as Zikmund asked for nude photographs of the victim.

The victim, who was 17 years old at the time, said she was then invited to Zikmund's Blaine home in spring 2017. The two then went to a spare bedroom inside the home, where she was assaulted, according to the complaint.

'I know this was wrong':

Authorities say they interviewed Zikmund on July 1, 2026.

Law enforcement officials say he initially denied remembering any specific explorer who may have been interested in him, but later admitted to exchanging explicit and nude photographs with the victim.

The complaint states Zikmund then admitted to having the victim at his home in Blaine, and that it was "very uncomfortable." He reportedly denied having sex with the victim but said he did touch her vagina underneath her clothing.

Investigators say Zikmund later said, "Again, I know this was wrong."

What's next:

City of Maple Grove response

What they're saying:

The City of Maple Grove shared the following statement on its website:

"The City of Maple Grove is aware that criminal charges have been filed by Anoka County against Fire Chief Maddison Zikmund. Zikmund was hired by the city as the Fire Chief on April 7, 2025. The allegations are serious and deeply concerning. When the city became aware of the criminal investigation on July 1, the Fire Chief was immediately placed on administrative leave. This action is an administrative measure and is not a determination of wrongdoing.



"The department's command staff continue to oversee day-to-day operations, and fire and emergency services remain fully operational without interruption.



"Because this is an active legal matter and a personnel matter, the city is limited in what it can publicly discuss. The city will continue to follow its established employment practices and procedures and take any additional actions that may be warranted based on the facts and circumstances. The city will communicate any further city actions as appropriate."