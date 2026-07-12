Eagan road rage incident: Authorities searching for suspect who opened fire on I35E

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The Brief The Eagan Police Department said it is searching for a suspect who fired multiple rounds at another vehicle on I-35E near Deerwood Drive. No injuries were reported. Authorities announced the interstate reopened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.



Eagan police say they are investigating a "road rage incident" that involved a driver shooting at another vehicle.

‘Road rage incident’ in Eagan

Local perspective:

Authorities say they responded to a reported road rage incident on Interstate 35E (I-35E) near Deerwood Drive at about 5:16 p.m. on Saturday.

A driver reportedly fired multiple gunshots at another vehicle, police say. No injuries were reported, but the victim's vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

The investigation temporarily closed the interstate as authorities investigated the shooting before traffic reopened just after 8 p.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5700.