8-year-old boy killed after being hit by truck while riding e-scooter in Brooklyn Park

The Brief Brooklyn Park police say that an 8-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while riding an electronic scooter. The collision happened at the intersection of Candlewood Drive and Brunswick Avenue North around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police say the driver of the truck did not show signs of impairment and cooperated with police.



An 8-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding an electronic scooter in Brooklyn Park Friday afternoon.

Boy dies in Brooklyn Park collision

What we know:

According to Brooklyn Park police, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Candlewood Drive and Brunswick Avenue North.

Officers learned at the scene that an 8-year-old boy had been riding an electric scooter and was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer, police said.

The driver "immediately" called 911 and remained at the scene. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the boy died from his injuries in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the crash, or if any arrests have been or will be made.

The boy has not been identified by police.

Brooklyn Park police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.