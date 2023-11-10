Minnesota grown Christmas tree set to go to Vice President’s residence

article

A Minnesota Christmas tree farm has won the honor of having one of their trees adorn Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence.

After Happy Land Tree Farm won the 2023 Reserve Champion Grower title at the National Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest, they will have the honor of having the official Christmas Tree at the Vice President’s residence.

The National Christmas Tree Association, through this competition, has been presenting the White House and the Vice President's residence with Christmas trees since 1966.

Happy Land Tree Farm, located near Sandstone, Minnesota, will be cutting down the tree on Friday and making preparations for its trip to Washington D.C. This is the first time a Minnesota-grown Christmas tree is making a trip to the Vice President's residence.

Happy Land Farms also won first place for their undecorated wreath in the national contest.

Happy Land Tree Farm has been around for more than 30 years. The family-owned business has won many awards for their trees over the years, including winning the Minnesota State Fair Grand Champion 15 times since 2002, most recently in 2023.

The farm has two locations where Minnesotans can buy Christmas trees. Their main Christmas tree farm is located just outside Sandstone. There you can cut your own tree, or select from a wide variety of pre-cut trees. Buyers can also browse their gift shop for all kinds of Christmas décor and gifts.

Their second location is at the Keg and Case Market in St. Paul, where you can select pre-cut trees grown on the farm.

Both locations will open on Nov. 18 this year.