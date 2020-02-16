Minnesota group designs 'angel dresses' for families who lost babies

article

About an hour west of the Twin Cities metro, in the city of Darwin, a group of women are expanding their work to help families who lost a baby during childbirth.

To date, the ladies at All Saints Lutheran Church have made more than 2,000 “Angel Dresses" for families in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Florida and Texas. The dresses are designed as burial gowns for infants and newborns.

Recently, the group was given a check from the Masons of Gold Fleece Lodge and the Grand Lodge for nearly $3,000 in support of their work.