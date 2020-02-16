Minnesota group designs 'angel dresses' for families who lost babies
DARWIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - About an hour west of the Twin Cities metro, in the city of Darwin, a group of women are expanding their work to help families who lost a baby during childbirth.
To date, the ladies at All Saints Lutheran Church have made more than 2,000 “Angel Dresses" for families in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Florida and Texas. The dresses are designed as burial gowns for infants and newborns.
Recently, the group was given a check from the Masons of Gold Fleece Lodge and the Grand Lodge for nearly $3,000 in support of their work.
The Masons of Golden Fleece Lodge No. 89 of Litchfield and the Grand Lodge of Minnesota presented checks to the Angel Dress Committee of All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin totaling over $2900 in support of their ongoing commitment to provide gowns (Tom Hauer)