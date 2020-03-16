Minnesota grocery stores alter hours, institute special shopping times for high-risk customers

The Minnesota Grocers Association is asking customers to be calm, mindful, respectful, flexible and patient as they head to grocery stores during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement about “industry conditions” as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Grocers Association said its members are open for business, but are “adapting to heightened consumer demand, stretched supply chains and fluid workforce conditions.”

The statement asked shoppers to consider honoring a special first hour of service reserved for the elderly, immunocompromised, healthcare staff and first responders.

“This will allow them the ability to provide for their family’s health and well-being,” the statement said.

The association went on to ask customers to remain calm and mindful as they shop in stores.

“Prioritize your most immediate needs,” the statement said. “Overbuying becomes a concern as a customer who buys more than they need prevents another customer from providing for their family.”

Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to stop overbuying during a news conference Sunday, saying, "Maybe you don't need to buy three 36-jumbo rolls of Charmin."

The association asked customers to be kind to grocery store staff as well, urging customers to “be respectful and take a moment to thank them for their amazing work and commitment to getting food to Minnesota families.”

Finally, the association told customers to expect some changes as the stores adapt to changing conditions.

“Grocers may look different in the coming days,” the statement said. “Operation hours might change, services may fluctuate and we may ask you to help.”

Here is how Minnesota grocery stores are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Lunds and Byerly's

Minnesota-based Lunds & Byerly's asked its customers to respect its special opening hour of 7-8 a.m. every day that it has reserved for shoppers who "are at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19.

All of its stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

CUB Foods

CUB Foods announced 13 of its stores will maintain 24-hour operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, with all others moving to hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The stores maintaining 24-hour operations are the following:

Blaine North located at 12595 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Chanhassen located at 7900 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Coon Rapids North located at 12900 Riverdale Dr NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Duluth located at 615 W Central Entrance, Duluth, MN 55811

Eagan West located at 1940 Cliff Lake Rd, Eagan, MN 55122

Fridley located at 250 57th Ave NE, Fridley, MN 55432

Lakeville South located at 20250 Heritage Dr, Lakeville, MN 55044

Mankato West located at 1200 S Riverfront Dr, Mankato, MN 56001

Maple Grove located at 8150 Wedgewood Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 5536

Midway located at 1440 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55104

Rochester located at 1021 15th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Stillwater located at 1801 Market Dr, Stillwater, MN 55082

Uptown located at 1104 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

CUB also instituted a special 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. hour to be reserved for the elderly and high-risk populations.

Kowalski's Markets

Kowalski's Markets has changed its store hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, too.

Its Grand and Hennepin stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. while all other markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day will be reserved for higher-risk customers and first responders.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until further notice, the company announced Tuesday. Its convenience stores will continue to operate its normal hours of operation.

Target

Minneapolis-based Target announced it would be closing all of its stores at 9 p.m. daily. It will also reserve its first hour of shopping for high-risk shoppers.

Walmart

Walmart is making temporary changes to store hours to give employees time to restock shelves and perform deep cleaning. Beginning Sunday, March, 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.