Could Minnesota rain swing the vote? Here's what the research says

The Brief Rain is expected on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and past research says wet weather can lower turnout. A 2007 study found rain, and to a lesser extent snow, reduced voter turnout in presidential elections from 1940 to 2000. Minnesota research found little effect on turnout, and early voting may limit how much Election Day weather matters.



Rain could meet voters on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but researchers say its impact on voter turnout may be smaller in Minnesota.

Election Day rain and turnout research

By the numbers:

On Monday in St. Paul, umbrellas dotted a 45-minute line for early voting. Voters may need cover again on Tuesday.

Three political science professors studied the impact of precipitation in presidential elections between 1940 and 2000. They found an inch above the usual rainfall decreased turnout by a little less than 1%, according to the research published in 2007.

"That may not sound like much, but in fact, in our simulations, which compared what we estimated turnout would have been during a clear and sunny day versus what was actually experienced, we found that in numerous close elections, weather could have been determinative of the outcome," said Dr. Brad Gomez, a Florida State University professor.

Big picture view:

Gomez said small changes in the weather could have changed American history.

He said the research found Richard Nixon might have beaten JFK with worse weather on Election Day in 1960, and Al Gore could have beaten George W. Bush in 2000 if it was not for rain in the Florida Panhandle.

Minnesota turnout and modern voting changes

Local perspective:

In Minnesota, the state's biggest midterm election turnout came in 2018, when rain and snow fell across the state.

Early voting has also become commonplace since 2000, reducing the chances for weather to change history.

"There used to be this argument also that said, well, Democrats are more what, fair weather voters, Republicans are more hardcore," said Dr. David Schultz, a Hamline University political science professor. "Maybe we're just a hardy group, but weather doesn't seem to affect our turnout very much whatsoever."

"Only about a third of American voters these days are voting on election day. And so that leaves fewer people to be affected by Election Day weather," said Gomez.

Schultz and Gomez agreed extreme weather events could still make an impact on Election Day, including snow in Atlanta or a blizzard in Minnesota. Ordinary rain may just mean more umbrellas.