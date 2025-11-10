Lisa Demuth picks Ryan Wilson as running mate for 2026 gubernatorial campaign

The Brief House Speaker Lisa Demuth announced Ryan Wilson as her lieutenant governor pick for the 2026 race. The Demuth-Wilson ticket will begin a statewide tour later this week. Demuth will also hold a press conference about the announcement at noon on Tuesday, which can be watched live in the player above.



House Speaker Lisa Demuth has chosen Ryan Wilson as her running mate for the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Rep. Demuth announces running mate

What they're saying:

In a press release Monday, Demuth announced Wilson, an attorney and former small business owner, would join her ticket as lieutenant governor.

"I am honored that Speaker Demuth has asked me to serve as her running mate in this pivotal election to send Tim Walz into retirement," said Wilson in a statement. "Lisa is a proven fighter and leader. She’s the only candidate in this race who has stood up to Walz, stared him down, and won. Minnesotans are ready to rally behind Speaker Demuth in the months ahead."

Wilson ran for state auditor in 2022, and lost to incumbent Julie Blaha. He currently resides in Maple Grove with his wife and four children.

Rep. Lisa Demuth pictured left (Credit Minnesota House of Representatives). Ryan Wilson pictured right (Courtesy of Demuth campaign) (Supplied)

What's next:

Demuth plans to hold a news conference on Monday at noon to discuss the ticket. The press conference can be watched in the player above.

Who else is running?:

Demuth has become the biggest name in the Republican primary, which also includes Rep. Kristin Robbins, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, former MMA fighter Brad Kohler, retired U.S. Army veteran Kendall Qualls, Jeff Johnson, Phillip Parrish and Thomas Evenstad.

Another big name could be set to enter the race. In an interview with the Star Tribune in September, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he re-established his Minnesota residency as he mulls a bid for governor.

According to a press release, Demuth and Wilson will embark on a state-wide tour later this week.