Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines 5-point plan to protect long-term care residents from COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlined the state’s five-point plan to protect residents of long-term care facilities in a press conference Thursday.

The Governor's plan includes expanded testing, more support for infection prevention, providing more personal protective equipment and ensuring adequate staffing levels at Minnesota facilities.

Minnesota reached 407 long-term care deaths Thursday morning. The state eclipsed 508 total deaths as well.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said long-term care residents make up fewer than 1 percent of Minnesota's population, but approximately 15 percent of its COVID-19 cases and 80 percent of its COVID-19 deaths.

Here is what the Governor's office outlined as the state's five-point plan:

Expanded testing for residents and employees Testing support and troubleshooting Increased personal protective equipment Adequate staffing levels Partner with facilities, local governments to coordinate support

Testing

The state has issued new guidance on COVID-19 testing in Minnesota, including the institution of consistent, routine screening practices for long-term care residents statewide.

The testing will be expanded to "all symptomatic residents and staff, as well as facility-wide testing when a case is confirmed or when multiple people develop symptoms."

Testing support

The Governor's plan also created "strike teams" to help facilities conduct on-site testing. The teams will be deployed with the help of regional health care coalitions to get those resources to facilities that need them.

Personal protective equipment

A state-managed cache of masks and other PPE for emergency use is another part of Walz's plan. This stockpile will be used when facilities exhaust their supplies and cannot restock.

Adequate staffing levels

As long-term care facilities face staffing issues during the pandemic, Walz's plan seeks to implement "bridge staffing teams" that can temporarily staff long-term care centers that need help.

Activation of the Minnesota National Guard in such a capacity is also proposed in the plan.

Partnerships

The fifth point of Walz's plan includes a number of new measures.

The first is to use local public health departments to provide technical support for long-term care facilities.

Next, the Department of Health aims to launch a new case management model using local health departments and regional coalitions to monitor case loads across the state.

This will help facilities maintain preparedness plans to help limit disease tramsission and limit exposures.

Finally, the plan will require facilities to commit to the plan by excluding sick workers and those with unprotected exposure.

As for the timing of the plan, Malcolm told reporters Thursday, "All of this isn’t going to be in place tomorrow," but they are working quickly.

Last month, state officials released data showing the majority of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were occurring in long-term care facilities. It also published a list of long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 exposure.

Two long-term care facilities have seen the brunt of the virus in St. Therese of New Hope and Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis.

At St. Therese, 47 residents had died of COVID-19 as of April 30.