Minnesota Department of Health names care facilities with COVID-19 exposure

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

The Minnesota Department of Health released a list of the long-term care facilities in which at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

According to MDH, in this case, an outbreak is defined as "one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19." However, officials clarified Saturday that the list included contracted workers as well.

In a couple of cases, that means facilities were listed even though they don't have an active case among patients or staff.

According to the CEO for Eventide Lutheran Home, that is the situation for them. He said they don't have any active COVID cases but two weeks ago a nurse practitioner visited the facility and later tested positive for coronavirus after leaving.

"We went into some isolation and some folks that had exposure from our staff but no positive cases as a result of this," explained Eventide CEO Jon Riewer. "So the fact that we were on the list was very surprising to us because we have neither employees or residents who have or at this point have tested positive for any COVID-19."

A spokesperson for Vernon Terrace also indicated they were in a similar situation, and also don't have any active cases among staff or patients.

However, Minnesota health officials say they are aiming for transparency with the public by releasing the list. It also comes as deaths at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have accounted for many of the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota.

There are currently 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, with 42 of those in the intensive care unit, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The age range for coronavirus patients in the ICU is 25-95 years old.

The age range of patients who have died from the virus is 58-100 years old. The median age of those who have died is 86.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said 14 Minnesotans who have died have lived in congregate care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and group homes. The coronavirus has now spread to 47 different care facilities.

Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed. The department listed the facilities by county:

County - Facility

Anoka    Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center

Clay    Eventide Lutheran Home

Crow Wing    Minnesota Teen Challenge

Dakota    Brookdale West St. Paul

Dakota    Inverwood Senior Living

Faribault    Friendship Court

Freeborn    Fountain Centers

Hennepin    Catholic Eldercare on Main

Hennepin    Heritage of Edina Inc

Hennepin    Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington

Hennepin    Shalom Home West

Hennepin    Sunrise of Edina

Hennepin    The Glenn Minnetonka

Hennepin    The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center

Hennepin    The Villa at Bryn Mawr

Hennepin    The Waters of Edina

Hennepin    Vernon Terrace

Hennepin    Walker Methodist Health Center

Martin    Temperance Lake Ridge

Olmsted    Rochester East Health Services

Olmsted    Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center

Ramsey    Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC

Ramsey    Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills

Ramsey    The Estates at Roseville LLC

Ramsey    The Waters of White Bear Lake

St. Louis    Superior View Apartments

Washington    Saint Therese of Woodbury

Washington    Stonecrest

Washington    The Encore at Mahtomedi

Washington    The Gables of Boutwells Landing

Wilkin    St. Francis Home

Winona    Sauer Health Care