Minnesota GOP members endorse Donald Trump for 2024 election

Former President Donald Trump will be heading to the Iowa Caucus with endorsements by all four of Minnesota’s GOP House representatives, including House Majority Whip Tom Emmer for the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement, Emmer said, "Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try and keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them."

"It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear front runner," Emmer continued.

National polls have Trump leading significantly with Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley vying for second. President Joe Biden and Former President Trump are fairly even in the national polls.

The Minnesota Republican congressional delegation gave their endorsement of Trump. The delegation includes Minnesota Congress members Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer.

In a joint statement, the Republican congress members said, "Joe Biden’s failed policies have left Minnesotans to grapple with double-digit inflation, higher taxes, and a border crisis that has turned every community into a border community."

"Minnesotans and Americans deserve better. It is time for Republicans to come together in support of a leader who has what it takes to get our country back on track," the statement continued.

Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District said in his own statement, "Donald Trump fought for our way of life in northern Minnesota when he was president. He supported domestic mining and manufacturing jobs, built a strong economy and energy dominance, and our border was a priority."

"Joe Biden has been an unmitigated disaster and our country and the world is in turmoil as a result. Donald Trump will finish what he started and will finish what he started and will get our country back on track," Stauber continued.

Trump is currently fighting to stay on the Colorado ballot after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled last month that his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack makes him ineligible under the U.S. Constitution’s Insurrection Clause.

Trump is working to appeal this ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, and he is also appealing a similar decision from Maine’s Secretary of State.

As opponents in other states file similar lawsuits, a U.S. Supreme Court decision would govern all decisions on the matters. If the Supreme Court agrees to hear the appeal, a ruling will come within the next few weeks.

These endorsements come ahead of the first caucus, which will take place in Iowa on Jan. 15.