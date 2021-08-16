Minnesota GOP chair holds onto power as calls for resignation grow

The Republican Party of Minnesota's Executive Committee agreed to launch an investigation of the party's finances and waive the GOP's nondisclosure agreements Sunday night in a rebuke of Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, but for now allowed Carnahan to stay in power.

The arrest of Carnahan's close friend and big donor Tony Lazzaro on child sex trafficking charges has thrown the Minnesota GOP into crisis. The fast-moving story intensified over the weekend, as Carnahan's critics campaigned against her on Twitter and the chairwoman battled back in a series of statements leading up to Sunday night's Executive Committee meeting.

The calls for Carnahan's resignation are growing. As of Monday morning, at least 14 state lawmakers, the GOP's frontrunner in the 2022 governor's race, and two Executive Committee members have said Carnahan should quit or be fired. In a Facebook post Sunday, the chairwoman said she was the victim of "guilt by association."

Lazzaro, 30, faces five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, a count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and another count of attempted sex trafficking, along with three counts of obstruction, according to an unsealed indictment. An arraignment and detention hearing originally scheduled for Monday has been delayed until Aug. 24, according to online federal court records.

Gisela Medina, 19, was arrested in Florida on the same charges. Medina could appear in court as soon as Monday afternoon, where a decision will be made about her return to Minnesota.

Since 2017, Lazzaro has given at least $42,000 to the Minnesota GOP, several thousand more to its local party units, and an undisclosed amount to Carnahan's three races for party chair. Lazzaro was one of a few dozen people to attend Carnahan's 2018 wedding to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and has frequently been seen at social events with Carnahan and Hagedorn.

What actions did the Executive Committee take?

Republican officials approved two motions Sunday’s meeting with Carnahan abstaining from both votes. The Executive Committee unanimously ordered an independent audit of the party’s finances over the past three years to find out where Lazzaro's cash went.

The other vote waives any non-disclosure agreements issued by the Minnesota GOP that prevented former staffers from speaking out. That vote was 9-5.

The non-disclosure agreements were called into question over the weekend by several members of the Executive Committee, numerous state lawmakers, and GOP activists. A source close to the party said Carnahan asked staffers to sign NDAs when they were leaving in exchange for severance pay.

The 15-member Executive Committee avoided the question of Carnahan's status. Dave Pascoe, the party's secretary, said the panel voted 8-6 to adjourn the meeting late Sunday night instead of discussing Carnahan's future. The chairwoman abstained from the vote.

Removing a party chair is a high hurdle: 10 of the 15 members must vote for removal, then be followed by a majority of those present at the next meeting of the larger State Central Committee.

Who's calling for Carnahan's resignation?

Six state senators, eight representatives and Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Scott Jensen have called for Carnahan to step down.

State Sen. Roger Chamberlain was the first sitting lawmaker to make such a request Friday night. Since then, five other members of the Senate have joined him, including Michelle Benson, a potential 2022 governor candidate, and Mark Koran, who unsuccessfully challenged Carnahan in the 2021 party chair's race. The others are: Sens. Julia Coleman, Andrew Mathews and Karin Housley.

The four-member New House Republican caucus called for Carnahan's resignation in a letter signed by Reps. Steve Drazkowski, Jeremy Munson, Cal Bar and Tim Miller. State Reps. Marion O'Neill, Nolan West, Peggy Scott and Shane Mekeland have also said Carnahan should resign.

Republican National Committeewoman and Executive Committee member Barb Sutter is calling for Carnahan's resignation. So is committee member Bobby Benson. Pascoe appeared to make a similar call in a Monday email to supporters that was posted on Twitter, writing, "The board cannot continue to ignore the monumental crisis that the MNGOP is in or the sheer impossibility of Jennifer Carnahan effectively remaining chair."

GOP sources have raised concerns about the party's visibility at the Minnesota State Fair, where Republicans traditionally have a booth where candidates often launch their campaigns. Long term, if Lazzaro's case ultimately goes to trial, it would generate more negative attention.

But significant party officials have not spoken out about Carnahan's fate. U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber have not commented, nor have Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka or House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt.

Those highest-ranking officials were said to be looking for more clarity on the allegations and what the Executive Committee will do. Multiple sources also say they're waiting to see if a compromise replacement candidate emerges.

What's at issue?

Sunday, the Minnesota College Republicans claimed a former Minnesota GOP staffer sexually harassed several young women, including a member of the college group. In a statement, the organization accused chairwoman Carnahan of being aware of the incident and not acting.

The state party issued two statements Sunday night -- the second to clarify the first -- confirming that Carnahan was made aware of the allegations on April 7, "after the claim had been resolved." Board members said Carnahan had not informed them of the allegations.

Separately, the chairwoman faces several questions related to internal staffing discord under her leadership.

Executive director Andy Aplikowski was fired this month, leaving doubts about who is in control of the party's day-to-day operations. Party staffing has been a revolving door during Carnahan's four-year tenure as chair, with multiple firings and resignations.

Party finances are also an issue. The Minnesota GOP had just $177,000 in its federal account and $64,000 in debt at the end of June. That puts the party at a significant cash disadvantage to the Minnesota DFL, which had $1.5 million in the bank and $13,000 in debt.

The GOP's state account was in even worse shape at the end of 2020: just $8,400 in cash on hand, compared with the DFL's $735,000.