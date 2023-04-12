Minnesota golf courses, driving ranges that are open now: list

Spring is here, the snow is melting and golf courses are starting to open across Minnesota.

Golf Courses around the Twin Cities have been opening in recent days, with several Play Golf Minneapolis facilities opening on Wednesday, April 12.

Here's a list of golf courses that are open or will be opening soon:

Oak View Golf Course in Alden — opened April 7

Fort Snelling Golf Club in St. Paul — opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Meadowbrook Golf Club in Hopkins — opened at noon on Wednesday

Francis A. Gross Golf Club in Minneapolis — opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14

New Prague Golf Club in New Prague — opens at 10 a.m. on April 14

Como Golf Course in St. Paul — opens on April 14

The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake — opening April 18

Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria — opening on April 19

Here's a list of driving ranges that are open or will be opening soon:

Columbia Driving Range and Learning Center in Minneapolis — opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

Francis A. Gross Driving Range and Learning Center in Minneapolis — opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday

Hiawatha Driving Range and Learning Center in Minneapolis — opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday

The Minnesota Golf Association has a list of other courses that are open or opening soon. Twin Cities Golf also maintains a list of open courses.

Are we missing a course? Email us at melissa.turtinen@fox.com and we'll add it to the list.