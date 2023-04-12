Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:48 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County

Minnesota golf courses, driving ranges that are open now: list

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Spring is here, the snow is melting and golf courses are starting to open across Minnesota.

Golf Courses around the Twin Cities have been opening in recent days, with several Play Golf Minneapolis facilities opening on Wednesday, April 12. 

Here's a list of golf courses that are open or will be opening soon: 

  • Oak View Golf Course in Alden — opened April 7
  • Fort Snelling Golf Club in St. Paul — opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Meadowbrook Golf Club in Hopkins — opened at noon on Wednesday
  • Francis A. Gross Golf Club in Minneapolis — opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14
  • New Prague Golf Club in New Prague — opens at 10 a.m. on April 14
  • Como Golf Course in St. Paul — opens on April 14
  • The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake — opening April 18
  • Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria — opening on April 19

Here's a list of driving ranges that are open or will be opening soon: 

  • Columbia Driving Range and Learning Center in Minneapolis — opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Francis A. Gross Driving Range and Learning Center in Minneapolis — opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Hiawatha Driving Range and Learning Center in Minneapolis — opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday

The Minnesota Golf Association has a list of other courses that are open or opening soon. Twin Cities Golf also maintains a list of open courses.

Are we missing a course? Email us at melissa.turtinen@fox.com and we'll add it to the list.