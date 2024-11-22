Minnesota Give to the Max Day breaks record with over $37 million in donations
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Generosity was in full swing during Give to the Max Day as thousands of people donated more than $37 million to Minnesota nonprofits and schools on Thursday.
Give to the Max Day
The annual Give to the Max Day charity event helps raise money for nonprofits, and over the past 15 years, donors have given over $300 million to more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools.
This year, a record-breaking $37,086,034 was raised for 6,556 organizations, breaking the previous record of $34.3 million in 2021. There were thousands of people who participated from every county in Minnesota, all 50 states and 36 countries.
The GiveMN website highlights some top-performing organizations with leadership boards ranking them based on the total amount of funds raised.
The organizations that raised the most this year include:
- Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank raised $719,380
- The Bond Between raised $298,125
- Save the Boundary Waters raised $249,515
- Feed My Starving Children raised $219,567
- Friends Of the Boundary Waters Wilderness raised $187,727
- Duluth Newman Catholic Campus Ministry raised $187,123
- Planned Parenthood North Central States raised $156,490
- Animal Humane Society raised $145,727
- Salvation Army Northern Division raised $115,753
- Ruff Start Rescue raised $109,469
You can find the leadership boards with other rankings here.
What they’re saying
"While more than $37 million raised is an incredible achievement, it's just the beginning of the story," Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, said in a statement. "The true power of yesterday's generosity lies in the countless lives and communities that will be transformed across Minnesota. Thanks to the support of thousands of donors, nonprofits and schools are equipped to create lasting change in our state."
While Give to the Max is an annual event, you can donate to the nonprofit year-round at givemn.org.