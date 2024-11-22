Minnesota Give to the Max Day breaks record with over $37 million in donations

The Brief Give to the Max Day on Nov. 21 raised more than $37 million for 6,6557 organizations in Minnesota. The donations broke the previous record of $34.3 million raised in 2021. Thousands of people participated from across Minnesota, all 50 states and in 36 countries.



Generosity was in full swing during Give to the Max Day as thousands of people donated more than $37 million to Minnesota nonprofits and schools on Thursday.

Give to the Max Day

The annual Give to the Max Day charity event helps raise money for nonprofits, and over the past 15 years, donors have given over $300 million to more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools.

This year, a record-breaking $37,086,034 was raised for 6,556 organizations, breaking the previous record of $34.3 million in 2021. There were thousands of people who participated from every county in Minnesota, all 50 states and 36 countries.

The GiveMN website highlights some top-performing organizations with leadership boards ranking them based on the total amount of funds raised.

The organizations that raised the most this year include:

Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank raised $719,380

The Bond Between raised $298,125

Save the Boundary Waters raised $249,515

Feed My Starving Children raised $219,567

Friends Of the Boundary Waters Wilderness raised $187,727

Duluth Newman Catholic Campus Ministry raised $187,123

Planned Parenthood North Central States raised $156,490

Animal Humane Society raised $145,727

Salvation Army Northern Division raised $115,753

Ruff Start Rescue raised $109,469

You can find the leadership boards with other rankings here.

What they’re saying

"While more than $37 million raised is an incredible achievement, it's just the beginning of the story," Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, said in a statement. "The true power of yesterday's generosity lies in the countless lives and communities that will be transformed across Minnesota. Thanks to the support of thousands of donors, nonprofits and schools are equipped to create lasting change in our state."

While Give to the Max is an annual event, you can donate to the nonprofit year-round at givemn.org.