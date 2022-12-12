Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County

Minnesota girl battling cancer gets special Christmas surprise

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 9

Minnesota girl battling cancer gets special Christmas surprise

An early Christmas surprise came Sunday for a family that needs a little love. Ruby Streefland is battling cancer, so the organization called "Best Christmas Ever" stopped by to brighten their spirits.

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An early Christmas surprise came Sunday for a family that needs a little love.

Ruby Streefland is battling cancer, so the organization called "Best Christmas Ever" stopped by to brighten their spirits.

At a home in Crystal, the rescue rigs aren’t just racing toward a family, they’re uplifting it. All for the girl behind a window -- Ruby Streefland, a girl too sick with cancer to come outside.

"Ruby is the strongest girl I know," said Ruby's aunt Angela Lutz. "She’s amazing. She wants so badly to be able to do everything that 14 year olds do and it’s just not possible right now."

It’s not the first time the community has rallied around Ruby and her family. Two years ago, police and firefighters then rescued her spirits after she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

She then, too, developed leukemia and recovered. Two years later, the leukemia is back but so are Crystal’s first responders along with the Twins TC the Bear, and the organization called Best Christmas Ever.

"The mission is to help families that have fallen on tough times through no fault of their own, through an illness or some other tragic event that they couldn’t plan for," explained Best Christmas Ever Team Captain Steven Pricco.

In this case, gifts for Ruby and family, and something extra... a check to pay the bills. All because childhood cancer affects the entire family.

"The hardest thing about being a parent and an adult is not being able to fix it for her or change it, it’s heartbreaking," said Lutz.

But at least this holiday season, the Streeflands know they don’t have to battle this alone.