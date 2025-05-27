Minnesota Frost hosting championship celebration, parade on Wednesday

The Brief The Minnesota Frost women's hockey team won its second straight PWHL title on Monday. The Frost won the title in an overtime game at the Xcel Energy Center. A fan celebration is planned at the X on Wednesday night.



The Minnesota Frost took home their second straight title on Monday and now plans are set for a celebration on Wednesday.

Frost win in OT

The backstory:

The Minnesota Frost took home their second-straight Walter Cup on Memorial Day in a thrilling overtime win in front of a crowd of 11,000 fans at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Frost took the lead over the Ottawa Charge in the second period with a one-timer goal by Kelly Pannek. Ottawa answered back midway through the third period. Tied 1-1, the game went into overtime, with Liz Schepers putting in the game-winning goal at the 12-minute mark.

Maddie Rooney made 33 saves for the Frost and set a playoff record for the PWHL with five postseason wins. But Charge rookie goaltender Gwyneth Philips won the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award with a staggering .952 save percentage in the playoffs.

Minnesota Frost forward Liz Schepers (21) kisses the Walter Cup after Game Four of the 2025 Walter Cup Finals between the Minnesota Frost and Ottawa Charge on May 26, 2025 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

Minnesota Frost championship celebration

What's next:

The Minnesota Frost are inviting fans to celebrate the title with a celebration at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

What: Frost championship celebration

When: Wednesday, May 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center, 199 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55102

Cost: Free

Team officials and players will address the crowd and fans will get the chance to take photos with the Walter Cup and there will be games and a live DJ, according to the Frost.

There will also be a short parade running through Seventh Place, Rice Park, and past the Herb Brooks statue into the X.