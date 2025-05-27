Minnesota Frost wins second straight PWHL Walter Cup

article

The Minnesota Frost is the only team to have ever won the Walter Cup after winning the PWHL Championship again Monday. The Frost defeated the Ottawa Charge 2-1 in overtime in the best-of-five series. The Frost won the Walter Cup in 2024, in the PWHL's inaugural season.



Minnesota Frost won the Walter Cup for the second-straight year thanks to an overtime goal by Liz Schepers.

Frost wins PWHL championship again

Big picture view:

The Frost defeated the Ottawa Charge 2-1 in overtime on Monday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to secure their second-straight Walter Cup.

Schepers scored 12 minutes into overtime to secure the Frost's victory, and clinch Game 4 in the best-of-five championship series in the PWHL's second season.

The Frost had three straight wins in the series after losing Game 1 in Ottawa, including a triple overtime victory in Game 3 on Saturday. All four games in the series were decided by 2–1 scores.

The Frost was the fourth-seeded playoff team heading into the tournament.

What they're saying:

"Hats off to Ottawa. That was a helluva series," Schepers said, according to The Associated Press. "I could not be more proud of our team. It’s unbelievable."