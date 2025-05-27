Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Frost wins second straight PWHL Walter Cup

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 27, 2025 7:17am CDT
Minnesota Professional Women's Hockey League
The Minnesota Frost celebrate on the ice after they defeated the Ottawa Charge 2-1 to win the Championship at Xcel Energy Center on May 26, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Frost is the only team to have ever won the Walter Cup after winning the PWHL Championship again Monday.
    • The Frost defeated the Ottawa Charge 2-1 in overtime in the best-of-five series.
    • The Frost won the Walter Cup in 2024, in the PWHL's inaugural season.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Frost won the Walter Cup for the second-straight year thanks to an overtime goal by Liz Schepers. 

Frost wins PWHL championship again

Big picture view:

The Frost defeated the Ottawa Charge 2-1 in overtime on Monday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to secure their second-straight Walter Cup. 

Schepers scored 12 minutes into overtime to secure the Frost's victory, and clinch Game 4 in the best-of-five championship series in the PWHL's second season

The Frost had three straight wins in the series after losing Game 1 in Ottawa, including a triple overtime victory in Game 3 on Saturday. All four games in the series were decided by 2–1 scores. 

The Frost was the fourth-seeded playoff team heading into the tournament. 

What they're saying:

"Hats off to Ottawa. That was a helluva series," Schepers said, according to The Associated Press. "I could not be more proud of our team. It’s unbelievable."

The Source

  • The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

