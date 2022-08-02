Minnesota Fringe Festival returns this week

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Fringe Festival came back in a hybrid format last year. The festival is back in-person this year for the first time since 2019.

It runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14 at different venues across the Twin Cities. As the largest performing arts festival in the Midwest, it boasts more than 595 performances of 115 shows.

Fringe is overseen by a 10-person board of directors and is operated by a small year-round staff supplemented by nearly 100 seasonal hires and over 300 volunteers. Volunteers log over 4,000 hours each year.

They offer a bit of everything from a popcorn musical about the Minnesota State Fair falling into the hands of a greedy real estate mogul to a ballet murder mystery centered around cupcake bakers. Performances include dance, improv, theater, and spoken word.

Fringe buttons are $5 and everyone needs one to attend the festival. Rather than paper tickets, the festival has reusable tokens at each venue. Tickets are available online until 11:59 p.m. the day before the show. Box office locations are also near the entrance of all 11 venues in the festival. All box offices are cashless. \

The 2022 Minnesota Fringe is a 100% vaccinated festival. Browse upcoming shows and buy tickets here.