Minnesota fans cheer on players as pro women's hockey league launches

Minnesota hockey fans gathered in Minneapolis to cheer on the state's newest professional women's hockey team. FOX 9's Mary McGuire shares more about the watch party.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota hockey fans gathered to cheer on the state's newest professional women's hockey team. 

Wednesday marked the start of the inaugural season for Minnesota's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team, who went skate to skate with Boston in their opener. The league is made up of six teams, three from the United States and three from Canada. 

"A Bar of Their Own" hosted a watch party for fans at the Woman's Club of Minneapolis.

Opening in March in the Seward neighborhood, the sports bar will be dedicated to showcasing all women's sports, all the time.

"We already are such a mecca for women's sports, so to have a women's hockey team here again in this state is such a big thing," said owner Jillian Hiscock. 

PWHL Minnesota will take the ice for its first home game at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased online here

