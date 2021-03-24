Minnesota driver's license COVID-19 extensions end March 31

Time is running out if you still need to renew a driver’s license or ID card, but got an extension due to the COVID-29 pandemic.

The extension expires next Wednesday, March 31. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there are still around 132,000 Minnesotans who need to renew their credentials before then.

DVS says you can renew your license at drive.mn.gov as long as no name or address change needs to be made. You can also renew in person at several DVS offices.

Anyone looking to upgrade to a REAL ID, however, must do so in person.