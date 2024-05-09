Minnesota DNR adds 18 new fish species to official catch-and-release state records

Anglers participating in the fishing opener this weekend could make history as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) added more than a dozen new species of fish to its catch-and-release record book this year.

The DNR previously recognized size records for people who caught and released four types of fish: musky, lake sturgeon, flathead catfish and northern pike. Now, it's adding smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, and several other lesser-known fish to the list.

"This is a really great program to put some excitement back into it and some fun into it and get people out there and getting some of those big fish," said Minnesota DNR fisheries operations consultant Mandy Erickson.

Erickson says they’re hearing from more anglers interested in catch-and-release fishing, rather than harvesting fish. That’s why she says they wanted to expand the catch-and-release record books, to give people more chances to be recognized and to introduce anglers to some species of fish they may be less familiar with.

"It’s Minnesota. We get excited about fishing and any changes in fishing, especially those that are bringing more attention and encouraging more people to get out there and go after some species that you may not have caught in the past," Erickson said.

People who accomplish a certified record will receive a plaque from the DNR. Their name and photo will also be posted in the official record books on the DNR’s website.

There are rules and regulations for submitting a catch to be considered for a record. The DNR's website has more information here.