Minnesota deputy out of hospital after being hit by SUV at music fest

A Morrison County, Minnesota sheriff's deputy was released from the hospital on Wednesday after suffering serious injuries from being hit by a SUV while directing traffic at a music festival.

Officials say Deputy Brady Pundsack was discharged from St. Cloud Hospital on Wednesday and escorted home by his fellow law enforcement officers.

"The continued support from community members and our brothers and sisters in emergency services has been amazing," writes the Morrison County Sheriff's Office. "We continue to express our gratitude for everyone who has reached out and we continue to pray for a successful recovery!"

Last Saturday, Deputy Pundsack was directing traffic at the Pierz Freedom Fest when he was struck by a teen driver in an SUV on Highway 25.

Pundsack was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with what investigators said were serious injuries. He will now continue his recovery at home.

Along with serving in the sheriff's office, Deputy Pundsack is also a member of the Flensburg City Council. Flensburg Mayor Jim Gorka called Pundsack a friend, adding: "He is one of the most outstanding young men that I've ever met in my life."