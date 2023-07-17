Minnesota deputy hit by SUV driver while directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest

A Morrison County deputy is fighting for his life after being hit by an SUV driver at a music festival over the weekend.

Deputy Brady Pundsack, 26, of Flensburg, was directing traffic at the Pierz Freedom Fest when he was hit, the Minnesota State Patrol's report says. A 17-year-old driving a Ford Edge hit the deputy on Highway 25 Saturday night.

Pundsack was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A hospital spokesperson says as of Sunday, the deputy is in fair condition.

The SUV driver and his 16-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook saying, "At this time, we are asking the public to keep the Deputy, family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. In times like this we are reminded of the risks that our law enforcement officers take each day to protect and serve our communities."