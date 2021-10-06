MDH expands COVID testing in Mankato, Moorhead, St. Cloud, Winona

Minnesota will be offering more COVID-19 testing options throughout the state, health officials announced Wednesday.

According to Governor Tim Walz's office, the state is expanding testing capacity to meet increased demand, particularly in areas like Mankato, Moorhead, Winona and St. Cloud. The sites will be adding one more testing day to increase their capacity, which will amount to about 500 more tests per site.

Testing will be added on Sundays in Moorhead and Winona starting on Oct. 17. The sites will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Testing will be added on Fridays in Mankato and St. Cloud starting on Oct. 15. The sites will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

According to the governor's office, demand for COVID-19 testing has increased throughout the state as the Delta variant spread. As a result, officials began expanding Minnesota's testing capacity, including opening more sites in Bloomington, Lino Lakes, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Officials said testing last week was up roughly 10 percent from the prior week.

Testing for COVID-19

Testing is open to Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. Participants that have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, so testing remains no cost to all.

Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before being tested. Once they arrive at a testing location, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Site staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.

While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can still schedule an appointment. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email in approximately 24-28 hours after the lab receives the testing sample.

Accessibility accommodations are offered at the state’s community sites. To request an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), spoken language, American Sign Language and/or other accommodation, Minnesotans are encouraged to call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline, 1-833-431-2053, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Translative services are also available on-site. Patients are encouraged to make requests two to three business days before their visit to ensure time to coordinate accommodations.

For more information on how to get a test, click here.

For information on how to get your COVID-19 vaccine, click here.