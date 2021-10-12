Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since December

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the state's COVID-19 test positivity rate has soared to 8.3%, the highest since the vaccines first rolled out late last year.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota reached 960 on Monday and included 254 people needing intensive care. It was the highest level of hospitalizations the state has recorded since vaccination began in mid-December.

According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's rate of new infections for the past seven days is the seventh-worst among U.S. states.

The most new infections continue to be among school-age children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

