Minnesota city named among 50 Best Places to Live in the US

A southern Minnesota city has been named to Money's 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list.

Northfield, Minnesota, which is about 45 minutes south of the Twin Cities, made the list. It's described as "A charming town near the Twin Cities with affordable homes and room for adventure."

The city of nearly 21,000 people has a rich history, including the 1876 First National Bank of Northfield robbery by Jesse James and the James-Younger Gang — an event that is celebrated annually with a weekend festival in Northfield. It's also home to Carleton College and St. Olaf College, which recently made Money's list of best colleges.

Money says, Northfield "Is the perfect place to settle down if you’re in the market for a picturesque small town with access to a major metro."

La Crosse, Wisconsin, also makes list of 50 Best Places to Live in the US

La Crosse, Wisconsin, also made Money's list of 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. Money described the Wisconsin city as, "artsy" with "jobs, fishing and craft beer."

"On the eastern bank of the Mississippi River lies the small city of La Crosse, a picturesque slice of Midwest Americana with a healthy job market, thriving arts scene and some of the best freshwater fishing in the country," Money says.

La Crosse has a population of about 51,380 people and is about 2.5 hours from the Twin Cities.