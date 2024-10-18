Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota cannabis regulations by city, county: List

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 18, 2024 7:30am CDT
Cannabis
FOX 9
A marijuana plant. (Photo by Jörn Hüneke/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It’s cannabis crunch time in Minnesota.

The clock is ticking for cities and counties that want to put limits on recreational marijuana businesses, so a lot of them are scrambling to put guardrails on the cannabis industry.

Here's a look at cannabis regulations by city and county (Note: This list will be updated as more regulations are finalized): 