Minnesota cannabis regulations by city, county: List
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It’s cannabis crunch time in Minnesota.
The clock is ticking for cities and counties that want to put limits on recreational marijuana businesses, so a lot of them are scrambling to put guardrails on the cannabis industry.
READ MORE: Cannabis guidelines coming quickly in Minnesota cities, counties
Here's a look at cannabis regulations by city and county (Note: This list will be updated as more regulations are finalized):
- Albert Lea
- Alexandria - Page 7
- Apple Valley
- Chisago County
- Detroit Lakes – Page 28, 197
- Dodge County
- Eagan
- Edina
- Goodhue County
- Minneapolis
- Morrison County
- Oakdale - Temporary moratorium
- Owatonna - Temporary moratorium
- Red Wing
- Richfield – Pages 57-68
- Roseville
- Scandia
- St. Paul
- White Bear Lake - Temporary moratorium with discussions underway for a new ordinance
- Woodbury - Pages 109-117
- Wyoming