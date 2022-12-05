THC edibles in Minnesota: Board of Pharmacy filing lawsuit against edibles makers

article

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday will announce at a news conference it is filing a civil lawsuit against edibles manufacturers and retailers that will allege they have violated Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws.

A news conference is planned for 1 p.m. on Monday. But according to court filings, the Board of Pharmacy is suing three edibles manufacturers: Suing Northland Vapor Moorhead, LLC, Northland Vapor Bemidji, LLC, and Wonky Confections, LLC.

The Minnesota Legislature quietly legalized THC edibles earlier this year, which didn't include any plan for enforcement or taxation. This led cities and counties to regulate THC edibles on their own, resulting in a wave of cities passing temporary bans on selling edibles.

The law allows stores to sell products with up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, which is enough to get someone high who hasn't tried edibles before. Packages can have up to 50 milligrams of THC. The law may evolve in future legislative sessions.