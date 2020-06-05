Minnesota BCA investigating after man dies while in the custody of Maplewood police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death of a man who died in police custody.

Investigators say the man, who has not yet been identified, passed away Friday morning after he was pulled over in a theft investigation.

According to the BCA, the Maplewood police officer stopped a vehicle near White Bear Avenue North and Lydia Avenue around 5:35 a.m. Officers suspected the man was involved in the reported theft of propane tanks.

Police say they were able to verify the man was the suspect and he was taken into custody, handcuffed and placed in the rear of the officer's squad.

Not long after, the BCA says the officer reported the man appeared to be having a medical issue. According to police, the suspect then told the officer he had ingested some drugs.

Paramedics were called and the man was rushed to St. John's Hospital in Maplewood where he later died.

The BCA says its investigators are now looking into the case because the man's health problems started after his arrest. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.

State investigators are also reviewing body camera footage from the arrest. The BCA says there was no struggle between the officer and suspect.