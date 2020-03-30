Minnesota band students perform 'Bad Guy' social distancing style

Amid these uncertain times, music is proving to be a great unifier.

Anoka High School band teacher Timothy Hauser offered an optional distance learning band assignment to his students. Once the interested students signed up, he shared an arrangement of Billie Eilish's hit song "Bad Guy" for the group to perform.

The students just had to film themselves playing their part of the song, which Hauser then edited together to create the video "Coronavirus is the 'bad guy.'"

Students Sam Deneen, Alexa Gordner, Alex Hegseth, Lana Hovan, Gabe Manning, Erin Schommer, and Sebastian Whitcomb took part in the video.