Minnesota announces new COVID-19 testing sites in Burnsville, Morris, Owatonna and Stillwater

The Minnesota Department of Health announced new COVID-19 testing locations in Burnsville, Morris, Owatonna and Stillwater next week.

The state announced the new sites in its 8th week of “no-barrier” testing. The National Guard will provide support at these sites.

The testing is free and available to anyone who wants it, with or without symptoms. It will be nasal swab testing that will be processed by either the Mayo Clinic or the University of Minnesota. Saliva testing is available in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Moorhead, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Winona.

According to MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, COVID-19 is at an “alarming new stage” in Minnesota. She said the state is seeing record numbers of new cases every few days, including hot spots in greater Minnesota.

“We desperately need all Minnesotans to help slow the spread by following guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and seeking out testing,” Malcolm said.

So far, testing sites have been provided in Aitkin, Alexandria, Anoka, Bemidji, Bloomington, Burnsville, Cambridge, Cloquet, Crookston, Ely, Fairbault, Fairmont, Fergus Falls, Grand Rapids, Inver Grove Heights, Little Falls, Luverne, Madison, Maplewood, Marshall, Montevideo, Monticello, Moorhead, Mora, Pine City, Pipestone, Red Wing, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Thief River Falls, Tyler, Waconia, Waseca, and Willmar.

To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. The details and pre-registration links for all four events next week are listed below. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

Here are the details of each testing site, including links to the sites’ sign up pages:

Burnsville

Sunday, Nov. 8*

Monday, Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 10

12 to 6 p.m.

Church of the Risen Savior

1501 County Road 42 East

Burnsville, MN 55306

Burnsville Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Morris

Monday, Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 10

12 to 6 p.m.

Armory

722 Iowa Ave

Morris, MN 56267

Morris Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Owatonna

Monday, Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 10

12 to 6 p.m.

Armory

2323 West Bridge St

Owatonna, MN 55060

Owatonna Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment



Stillwater

Sunday, Nov. 8*

Monday, Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 10

12 to 6 p.m.

Armory

350 Maryknoll Dr N

Stillwater, MN 55082

Stillwater Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

*Sunday hours provided to allow for observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11.

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Nasal Swab Community Testing Events webpage.