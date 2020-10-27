Where to get a COVID-19 saliva test in Minnesota 

Minnesota is opening its sixth COVID-19 saliva testing site in St. Cloud Wednesday.

The saliva testing site will be located at River’s Edge Convention Center. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Appointments can be made online, but walk-in appointments are also available.

Minnesota opened its first saliva testing site in Duluth on Sept. 23. Since then, additional saliva testing locations have opened in Winona, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park and Mankato. The state is planning to open four more semi-permanent saliva testing sites in the Twin Cities metro, for a total of 10 saliva testing sites statewide.

Testing is free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, even if they are not showing symptoms. Participants are asked to bring their insurance information if they have health insurance, but the test will be 100% free whether or not they have insurance.

The saliva test is polymerse chain reaction (PCR) test just like the traditional nasal swab and has the same effectiveness rate. eat, drink, chew or smoke anything for at least 30 minutes before taking a saliva test. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by spitting into a funnel attached to a small tube.

The saliva tests will be processed at the state’s new saliva lab in Oakdale. Particpants will receive their test results via email within 24-48 hours.

SALIVA TESTING LOCATIONS

Duluth

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC)

350 Harbor Dr (Paulucci Hall 2, 3, 4, 5)

Duluth, MN 55802

Wednesday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here.

Brooklyn Park

Starlite Center

Former Office Max building next to the Panda Garden Buffet, just east of Jolly Lane

8085 Brooklyn Blvd

Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

Monday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here.

Mankato

Former Gander Mountain store

1940 Adams Street

Mankato, MN 56001

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here.

Moorhead

Former Thomas Edison Elementary School

1110 S. 14th Street

Moorhead, MN 56560

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here.

St. Cloud

River's Edge Convention Center

10 Fourth Ave South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

Wednesday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here.

Winona

Winona Mall

1213 Gilmore Ave

Winona, MN 55987

Wednesday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here.