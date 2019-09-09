Minnesota and Wisconsin DNRs looking to change fishing possession, length limits on Mississippi River

article

Minnesota and Wisconsin’s DNRs are proposing border waters fishing regulation changes that would lower possession limits and change some length limits for popular fish.

The Minnesota DNR says the changes - the first in almost 70 years - are “notable,” and it wants the public to weigh in on them.

Changes would include lower possession limits as well as length limits for walleye, sauger, northern pike, channel catfish, flathead catfish, shovelnose sturgeon, crappie, sunfish, yellow perch and white and yellow bass in the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin.

For example, walleye and sauger limits would decrease from six to four. For crappie, sunfish and yellow perch, the limit would go down to 15 from 25. Currently at 25, the limits for white and yellow bass will decrease to 10.

According to both states, the changes are proactive and would help them “manage the effects that changing river conditions, invasive species and angling effectiveness have on fish,” according to a release from the Minnesota DNR.

The last size limit changes occurred in 1990, but possession and size restrictions for gamefish haven't changed in almost 70 years.

HOW TO PROVIDE INPUT

Through Oct. 4, the Minnesota DNR is seeking public input on the proposed changes, which it hopes to implement by March 2020.

Comments must be in writing and submitted to Shannon Fisher, Division of Fish and Wildlife, MN DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155, or emailed to him at shannon.fisher@state.mn.us. Questions also should be directed to Fisher.