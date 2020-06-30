Minnesota airports receive $42 million in FAA grants for improvements
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota airports will receive more than $42 million in FAA grants, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants were announced for airports in 46 states and other American territories.
Minnesota’s largest airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, will see the majority of the $42 million, receiving $22,510,000. That grant will go toward reconstructing an access road, runway lighting, service road, taxiway and some security enhancements.
Lake Elmo Airport received the next highest grant, totaling $11 million. The airport will use the funds to reconstruct its runway.
Also receiving more than $1 million in FAA grants are Brainerd ($1,460,000), Cambridge ($1,324,896) and Detroit Lakes ($1,565,224).
Other airports that received some funding from the Department of Transportation are:
- Canby – Myers Field
- Cook Municipal
- Fairmont Municipal
- Fosston Municipal
- Litchfield Municipal
- Longville Municipal
- Moorhead Municipal
- Owatonna Degner Regional
- St. Cloud Regional
- St. James Municipal
- Staples Municipal
- Windom Municipal
- Winsted Municipal
- Worthington Municipal