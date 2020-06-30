Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota airports receive $42 million in FAA grants for improvements

Published 
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota airports will receive more than $42 million in FAA grants, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants were announced for airports in 46 states and other American territories.

Minnesota’s largest airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, will see the majority of the $42 million, receiving $22,510,000. That grant will go toward reconstructing an access road, runway lighting, service road, taxiway and some security enhancements.

Lake Elmo Airport received the next highest grant, totaling $11 million. The airport will use the funds to reconstruct its runway.

Also receiving more than $1 million in FAA grants are Brainerd ($1,460,000), Cambridge ($1,324,896) and Detroit Lakes ($1,565,224).

Other airports that received some funding from the Department of Transportation are:

  • Canby – Myers Field
  • Cook Municipal
  • Fairmont Municipal
  • Fosston Municipal
  • Litchfield Municipal
  • Longville Municipal
  • Moorhead Municipal
  • Owatonna Degner Regional
  • St. Cloud Regional
  • St. James Municipal
  • Staples Municipal
  • Windom Municipal
  • Winsted Municipal
  • Worthington Municipal