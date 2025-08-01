Minnesota air quality among the worst in the world as Canada wildfire smoke lingers

The Brief Minnesota is under an air quality alert through Saturday due to wildfire smoke from Canada. As of Friday morning, Minneapolis had the second-worst air quality in the world, followed by Chicago at No. 3. The air quality is expected to improve on Saturday as the winds shift from the south.



Minneapolis has the second-worst air quality in the world on Friday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to linger in the state.

Poor air quality

Local perspective:

Minneapolis is experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world for the second day in a row.

According to IQ Air, of major cities, Minneapolis has the second-worst air quality in the world as of 9:15 a.m. Friday. The website lists Minneapolis’ air quality at an AQI of 159, which is "unhealthy" for everyone.

Chicago ranks closely behind at No. 3 with an AQI 150, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The air quality for the windy city is slightly better compared to Thursday morning, when Chicago jumped to having the worst in the world, with an AQI of 171.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Friday, the worst air quality in the world belonged to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, with an AQI of 179, which is "unhealthy" for all.

Dig deeper:

The Midwest is currently experiencing some of the worst air quality in the United States. According to IQ Air, Minnesota makes up half of the top polluted U.S. city rankings list on Friday morning.

Here's the most polluted city ranking in the United States, as of 9:45 a.m.:

Duluth, Minnesota - AQI 178 Houghton, Michigan - AQI 177 Detroit Lakes, Minnesota - AQI 164 Rochester, Minnesota - AQI 162 Grand Island, Nebraska - AQI 161 Grand Marais, Minnesota - AQI 161 Superior, Wisconsin - AQI 161 Manhattan, Kansas - AQI 160 Peoria, Illinois - AQI 160 St. Paul, Minnesota - AQI 160

Smoky skies in Minneapolis on Aug. 1, 2025. (FOX 9)

Minnesota air quality alert

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a statewide air quality alert from Tuesday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 2, as heavy surface smoke from Canadian wildfires impacts the state.

Due to the smoky conditions, the sky will look smoky or hazy at times, which could make it difficult to see long distances. It may also be possible to smell the smoke.

RELATED: Smoky air cancels some summer camps, forces major changes at others

Northerly winds will continue bringing waves of heavy surface smoke into Minnesota, and are expected to reach all parts of the state. High pressure will create light winds and limit dispersion of the smoke, keeping the smoke at the surface. This will likely result in red/unhealthy air quality for all of Minnesota at times through Saturday afternoon, when winds finally switch from the south.

Although the shift in winds is expected to gradually reduce the smoke concentrations, the MPCA said that the clearing process may be slow, as the smoke was reported as far south as Tennessee.

The air forecast for Friday has the entire state as red/unhealthy. Saturday has northern Minnesota under red/unhealthy levels, and orange/unhealthy for sensitive groups for the remainder of the state. The orange AQI levels could persist through parts of Sunday, but by Monday, most of the smoke is expected to return northward to Canada.

Air quality alert in effect for Minnesota through 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2. (FOX 9)