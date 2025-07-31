Minnesota air quality at unhealthy levels due to wildfires in Canada

The Brief Minnesota is under an air quality alert through Saturday due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The air is forecast to be at unhealthy levels for everyone on Thursday and Friday, with very unhealthy air possible for Duluth and other areas along Lake Superior. The air quality is expected to begin to improve on Saturday as winds shift.



Minneapolis has one of the worst air qualities in the world on Thursday morning, with officials warning the smoky air is unhealthy for everyone.

Air quality alert for Minnesota

Local perspective:

Periods of heavy surface smoke will impact the state through Saturday due to wildfire smoke from central Saskatchewan and Manitoba, which has prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to issue an air quality alert for the entire state of Minnesota until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A view of a hazy sunrise from Excelsior Beach on Lake Minnetonka on July 31, 2025.

Northerly winds will continue bringing waves of heavy surface smoke into Minnesota, and are expected to reach all parts of the state. High pressure will create light winds and limit dispersion of the smoke, keeping the smoke at the surface. This will likely result in red/unhealthy air quality for all of Minnesota at times through Saturday afternoon, when winds finally switch from the south, bringing a reprieve from the smoky and hazy conditions.

Due to the smoky conditions, the sky will look smoky or hazy at times, which could make it difficult to see long distances. It may also be possible to smell the smoke.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, the majority of Minnesota was under a red/unhealthy for all groups air quality alert. However, along Lake Superior in northeastern Minnesota, the air quality could reach purple/very unhealthy levels at times due to "very dense smoke" located over Lake Superior, the MPCA says.

"In the red area, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. Everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors," the MPCA says, adding: "In the purple area, everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and stay indoors."

The air quality forecast for Friday has the entire state under red/unhealthy levels. The air quality forecast for Saturday improves, with the MPCA listing it as orange/unhealthy for sensitive groups for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis air quality is among the worst in the world

By the numbers:

According to IQ Air, of major cities, Minneapolis has the fourth-worst air quality in the world as of 6:50 a.m. Thursday. The website lists Minneapolis' air quality at an AQI of 152, which is "unhealthy."

The worst air quality in the world on Thursday morning belonged to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, with an AQI of 192, which is "unhealthy" for all. Doha, Qatar, is No. 2 at 164 AQI and Toronto, Canada, is No. 3 at 157 AQI.

Other areas of the Midwest also have some of the worst air quality Thursday morning. Chicago is ranked No. 6 with an AQI of 122 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) and Detroit is listed as No. 8 with an AQI of 144 (unhealthy for sensitive groups).