Minnesota AG joins fight against 'silent epidemic' of youth suicide

Minnesota Attorney General has joined 39 attorney generals across the United States in working with The Jason Foundation, Inc. to address the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide.

Ellison is now an ambassador with The Jason Foundation, a national nonprofit organization working towards awareness and prevention of youth and young adult suicide, according to a news release. The organization has over 125 affiliate offices in 34 states which provide services for all 50 states.

In Minnesota, suicide is the leading cause of death for young people ages 12-18 and is the second leading cause for the 10-24 age group.

As an ambassador, Ellison will work with The Jason Foundation to collaborate with state agencies and other nonprofits to bring additional resources to Minnesota’s youth and families.

"We must do all we can to prevent suicide and recognize mental health issues among young Minnesotans," Ellison said in a statement. "As an ambassador, I’m proud this partnership will bring resources to save lives from the ‘silent epidemic’ of youth suicide."