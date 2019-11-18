Minneapolis woman, 50, dies in crash on I-35E in White Bear Township, Minnesota

article

A 50-year-old Minneapolis woman died Monday morning after a crash on Interstate 35E in White Bear Township, Minnesota.

The crash occurred around 6:36 a.m. near Ramsey County Road H2. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the woman was driving northbound on I-35E in a 2019 Honda CRV when her SUV went off the road into the right ditch, striking the cement sound barrier post.

The driver was ejected from the SUV. She died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver’s identified has not been released.