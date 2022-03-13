Ukrainians in Minneapolis march for peace after new strikes by Russia

article

As attacks in Ukraine intensify, including a missile strike on Sunday that leveled a military base just miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland, members of Minneapolis’ Ukrainian community marched on Sunday to oppose the invasion by Russia.

The rally, which started shortly before 2 p.m. and marched through downtown Minneapolis, featured dozens of people calling for an end to the war, and on the United States to do more to help Ukraine.

"It’s grief, unbelief, heartaches, sleepless nights," said Tatyana Kasperovich.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now in its third week, cries for peace continue around the world and in the Twin Cities. Sunday’s march is a show of support for the now more than 2.5 million people who have fled from the attack from Russia.

"We’re going to sing, we’re going to dance, we’re going to show the world that we will live, and together Ukraine will be free."

Nearly all of Valeriia Docktr’s family remains near Kiev, and she’s enraged about what they’ve had to endure. "I’m mad, I’m really mad, heart bleeding, I don’t know how it’s possible, I don’t know how it’s possible to do something like that."

Ukrainian-Americans marched from Northeast Minneapolis to Nicollet Mall, where they staged a "die-in" to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (FOX 9)

During Sunday’s march, the group stopped and lay down on the ground to send a message of defiance in the face of the suffering their loved ones are living through.

"It’s devastating people are dying every single day and kids," said Iryna Kasperovich.

Iryna Kasperovich says her mother’s residential building was bombed in late February after one day of waiting. She learned that her mother had survived in a bomb shelter.

Advertisement

"Mom was just like bawling, and she almost never cries, so I could see it was just traumatic," said Iryna Kasperovich. "She refused to leave because 78-year-old woman said who will defend our country."