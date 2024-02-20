Minneapolis teacher union head announces bid for school board

article

As the Minneapolis school board is locked in contract negotiations with teachers, the head of the Minneapolis teachers union has announced her bid for the school board.

In a news release, Minneapolis Federation of Teachers President Greta Callahan announced she would run for the District 6 seat on the school board.

Over recent weeks, as negotiations intensify, Callahan has vocally pushed the district to change its budget priorities to give teachers a pay raise. At the same time, the district has warned of its dire financial state as it loses COVID-19 funds. Last week, the district said it needed to cut $90 million in expenses. The teacher's union demands could cost the district an estimated $24 million.

"This is a time of hope for the Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS). We have momentum with the change in leadership at the top, and must continue in the direction of improving this district to be a destination for students, families, and educators once again," reads a provided statement from Callahan's campaign. "I have the experience, relationships, and knowledge to move forward together alongside our communities as we create the schools our students deserve."

The District 6 seat is currently held by Ira Jourdain, who said he will not run for re-election to the school board, as he seeks a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Callahan will face another challenger for the open seat, Lara Bergman.