Minneapolis standoff: Deputies fired at while serving arrest warrant

The Brief There is a large police presence at West 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were fired at while trying to serve an arrest warrant in the area. Roads in the area have been closed off as the situation continues.



Hennepin County sheriff's deputies were fired on while serving an arrest warrant, leading to a large police presence in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

South Minneapolis large police presence

What we know:

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were fired at while trying to serve an arrest warrant in the area of West 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

Deputies and officers from the Minneapolis Police Department have secured the scene. The roads around the incident have been closed, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

FOX 9 crews at the scene have been told by police that the suspect is barricaded in an apartment building and has a long rifle and explosives.

Authorities say there are no reported injuries currently.

As of 1:30 p.m., law enforcement reports that the suspect is not yet in custody. The apartment he is in has been evacuated and crisis negotiations are ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is not known what the arrest warrant was for. Suspect information has not been shared.

This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.