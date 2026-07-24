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Ilhan Omar and Rep. Jayapal conduct oversight at Whipple Federal Building

By
FOX 9
Immigration
Published July 24, 2026 12:31 PM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 12:31 PM CDT
Rep. Omar, Jayapal conduct congressional oversight at Whipple Federal Building
Rep. Omar, Jayapal conduct congressional oversight at Whipple Federal Building

Rep. Omar, Jayapal conduct congressional oversight at Whipple Federal Building

Democratic representatives Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal were at the Whipple Federal Building to conduct a congressional oversight inspection. They, alongside local Twin Cities activists, held a news conference on what they saw inside. 

The Brief

    • Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal toured the Whipple Federal Building in Minnesota to conduct a congressional oversight on Friday.
    • The lawmakers were joined by community activists who recalled the trauma of Operation Metro Surge and the efforts to recover.
    • Afterward they held a press conference to report barriers to oversight, including being denied access to detainees and encountering defensive responses from ICE officials.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rep. Ilhan Omar arrived at the Whipple Federal Building alongside Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) to conduct congressional oversight of the facility on Friday.

Members of congress started conducting oversight duties at the Whipple Federal Building in response to detainees being brought there during Operation Metro Surge.

The full news conference can be viewed above.

READ MORE: ICE in Minnesota: Lawmakers hold field hearing on Trump's immigration actions in MN

Whipple Federal Building congressional oversight

What they're saying:

The two lawmakers joined community activists and faith leaders gathered outside Whipple Detention Center to demand "accountability and humane treatment for immigrants," sharing stories of trauma from Operation Metro Surge and calling for reform to the nation's immigration laws. 

Rep. Omar said they were not allowed to speak to detainees.

"We were not allowed to speak to any of the people that were detained. Oddly, this was actually one of the first times they made us sign paperwork, saying we could not interact with them," Rep. Omar said Friday.

Omar also said they proceeded to ask "simple questions" on training, policy and the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, all of which appeared to frustrate agents.

Rep. Jayapal described the facility as operating more like a detention center than a holding facility, noting, "I was shocked to see that everyone here has leg restraints. That is not a common practice in holding facilities and detention centers, jails, or even in jails."

Dig deeper:

During the visit, they reportedly observed detainees from multiple countries, including Laos and Mexico, and learned that about 38 people were being transported to the airport for deportation, primarily routed through New Orleans. 

Rep. Omar said there are about 300 immigration detainees in Minnesota across four county jails. 

The lawmakers also noted it has been six months since federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and that the community is still healing from the trauma.

Van carrying detainees arrives during news conference 

Watch the moment a van carrying ICE detainees arrives at Whipple Federal Building
Watch the moment a van carrying ICE detainees arrives at Whipple Federal Building

Watch the moment a van carrying ICE detainees arrives at Whipple Federal Building

A van that was reportedly carrying ICE detainees arrived at the Whipple Federal Building during a news conference on congressional oversight of the facility. 

Local perspective:

During the news conference, a van that activists say was carrying detainees to be deported was driven past the spot where the news conference was taking place.

Footage above shows demonstrators yelling at the van as it passed.

Operation Metro Surge

Operation Metro Surge: Federal agents withdrawing from Minnesota
Operation Metro Surge: Federal agents withdrawing from Minnesota

Operation Metro Surge: Federal agents withdrawing from Minnesota

With Operation Metro Surge coming to an end after about 10 weeks, thousands of federal agents are leaving Minnesota. Border Czar Tom Homan declared the immigration enforcement over at a Thursday news conference. FOX 9's Soyoung Kim has more.

The backstory:

More than six months have passed since Operation Metro Surge came to an end after 10 weeks of thousands of federal immigration agents patrolling the state.

READ MORE: Operation Metro Surge: How many federal agents have left Minnesota?

Tensions mounted as three federal agent-involved shootings sparked outrage. Federal officers fatally shot two people in Minneapolis – Renee Good on Jan. 7 and Alex Pretti on Jan. 24. Their deaths inspired protests in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Since then, courts have found agents drafted false affidavits and fabricated other narratives, leading to cases brought against protesters being dismissed.

One ICE agent was recently charged in a road rage gun-pointing incident and another was charged for shooting and injuring a Venezuelan man in north Minneapolis.

The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 staff at the Whipple Federal Building and previous FOX 9 reporting.

ImmigrationPoliticsIlhan OmarMinnesota