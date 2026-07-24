Ilhan Omar and Rep. Jayapal conduct oversight at Whipple Federal Building

The Brief Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal toured the Whipple Federal Building in Minnesota to conduct a congressional oversight on Friday. The lawmakers were joined by community activists who recalled the trauma of Operation Metro Surge and the efforts to recover. Afterward they held a press conference to report barriers to oversight, including being denied access to detainees and encountering defensive responses from ICE officials.



Rep. Ilhan Omar arrived at the Whipple Federal Building alongside Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) to conduct congressional oversight of the facility on Friday.

Members of congress started conducting oversight duties at the Whipple Federal Building in response to detainees being brought there during Operation Metro Surge.

The full news conference can be viewed above.

READ MORE: ICE in Minnesota: Lawmakers hold field hearing on Trump's immigration actions in MN

Whipple Federal Building congressional oversight

What they're saying:

The two lawmakers joined community activists and faith leaders gathered outside Whipple Detention Center to demand "accountability and humane treatment for immigrants," sharing stories of trauma from Operation Metro Surge and calling for reform to the nation's immigration laws.

Rep. Omar said they were not allowed to speak to detainees.

"We were not allowed to speak to any of the people that were detained. Oddly, this was actually one of the first times they made us sign paperwork, saying we could not interact with them," Rep. Omar said Friday.

Omar also said they proceeded to ask "simple questions" on training, policy and the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, all of which appeared to frustrate agents.

Rep. Jayapal described the facility as operating more like a detention center than a holding facility, noting, "I was shocked to see that everyone here has leg restraints. That is not a common practice in holding facilities and detention centers, jails, or even in jails."

Dig deeper:

During the visit, they reportedly observed detainees from multiple countries, including Laos and Mexico, and learned that about 38 people were being transported to the airport for deportation, primarily routed through New Orleans.

Rep. Omar said there are about 300 immigration detainees in Minnesota across four county jails.

The lawmakers also noted it has been six months since federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and that the community is still healing from the trauma.

Van carrying detainees arrives during news conference

Local perspective:

During the news conference, a van that activists say was carrying detainees to be deported was driven past the spot where the news conference was taking place.

Footage above shows demonstrators yelling at the van as it passed.

Operation Metro Surge

The backstory:

More than six months have passed since Operation Metro Surge came to an end after 10 weeks of thousands of federal immigration agents patrolling the state.

READ MORE: Operation Metro Surge: How many federal agents have left Minnesota?

Tensions mounted as three federal agent-involved shootings sparked outrage. Federal officers fatally shot two people in Minneapolis – Renee Good on Jan. 7 and Alex Pretti on Jan. 24. Their deaths inspired protests in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Since then, courts have found agents drafted false affidavits and fabricated other narratives, leading to cases brought against protesters being dismissed.

One ICE agent was recently charged in a road rage gun-pointing incident and another was charged for shooting and injuring a Venezuelan man in north Minneapolis.