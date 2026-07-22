Champlin PD issues warning after e-moto involved in close call on highway

The Brief Two children riding together on an e-moto were caught on dash cam video illegally crossing in front of oncoming traffic on Highway 169 and 114 Avenue. Champlin Police warned the public about the Minnesota laws around e-bikes and e-motos. E-bikes and e-motos are subject to different laws in Minnesota.



The Champlin Police Department issued a public warning after a near accident involving an electric motorcycle (e-moto) on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to police, two children riding together on an electric motorcycle, also referred to as an e-moto, illegally crossed in front of oncoming traffic on Highway 169 and 114 Avenue.

Neither of the riders were wearing helmets. Police say a truck going 55 mph was forced to break to avoid hitting them.

E-motos vs e-bikes: What to know

Dig deeper:

Police informed the public about the differences between e-bikes and e-motos under Minnesota law.

E-bikes with less than 750 watts of power are treated as bicycles. Bikes above 750 watts are considered e-motos. E-motos are not legal to operate on public roads, bike paths, or sidewalks unless the driver is at least 15 years old with a license, insurance and registration to ride an e-moto.

Champlin police are asking parents to discuss driving safety with their kids to avoid accidents.