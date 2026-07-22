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Champlin PD issues warning after e-moto involved in close call on highway

By McCall Vickers
FOX 9
Champlin
Published July 22, 2026 2:48 PM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 2:48 PM CDT
E-moto rider nearly struck by truck in Champlin
E-moto rider nearly struck by truck in Champlin

E-moto rider nearly struck by truck in Champlin

Champlin PD put out a warning after two people on an e-moto narrowly avoided disaster after a risky maneuver on a highway this week that forced quick thinking by a truck driver.

The Brief

    • Two children riding together on an e-moto were caught on dash cam video illegally crossing in front of oncoming traffic on Highway 169 and 114 Avenue. 
    • Champlin Police warned the public about the Minnesota laws around e-bikes and e-motos. 
    • E-bikes and e-motos are subject to different laws in Minnesota. 

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Champlin Police Department issued a public warning after a near accident involving an electric motorcycle (e-moto) on Tuesday morning.  

What we know:

According to police, two children riding together on an electric motorcycle, also referred to as an e-moto, illegally crossed in front of oncoming traffic on Highway 169 and 114 Avenue. 

Neither of the riders were wearing helmets. Police say a truck going 55 mph was forced to break to avoid hitting them. 

E-motos vs e-bikes: What to know

E-bikes and e-motos: New rules eyed for Minnesota
E-bikes and e-motos: New rules eyed for Minnesota

E-bikes and e-motos: New rules eyed for Minnesota

Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill to clarify the difference between e-bikes and more powerful electric motorcycles (or "e-motos"), requiring regulation and insurance for high-powered e-motos, similar to gas-powered motorcycles. FOX 9’s has the latest details.

Dig deeper:

Police informed the public about the differences between e-bikes and e-motos under Minnesota law

E-bikes with less than 750 watts of power are treated as bicycles. Bikes above 750 watts are considered e-motos. E-motos are not legal to operate on public roads, bike paths, or sidewalks unless the driver is at least 15 years old with a license, insurance and registration to ride an e-moto. 

Champlin police are asking parents to discuss driving safety with their kids to avoid accidents.  

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Champlin Police Department Facebook post. 

ChamplinCrime and Public Safety