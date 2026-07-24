Man, 25, charged in 2 Brooklyn Park sexual assault incidents

The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has filed charges against a suspect in two recent sexual assaults in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Darius Olson-Baker, 25, of Minneapolis is facing 10 felony counts, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Olson-Baker will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.



A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with two recent sexual assault cases in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, after police say he broke into two neighbors' homes and attempted to rape women.

Man charged in connection with 2 sexual assault cases

What we know:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Darius Olson-Baker, 25, of Minneapolis with 10 felony counts, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. The charges stem from two separate incidents on July 17 and July 22. The incidents took place at separate homes approximately two blocks from each other and involved two separate victims.

Olson-Baker is charged with the following:

Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for penetration while armed with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for contact with fear of great bodily harm

Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for contact while armed with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of first-degree burglary

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Olson-Baker after investigators matched his DNA to that on the leg tie that had been forced into the first victim's mouth.

Dig deeper:

Police say Olson-Baker had only been out of prison for 10 days before the first break-in, with the second happening five days later.

Officers formed a special task force to locate Olson-Baker after the second assault. They arrested him on Wednesday, about 14 hours after the second victim reported being sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley told reporters an officer was able to tie Olson-Baker to the case after recalling his previous criminal behavior. They determined he was recently released from prison and moved into a home nearby.

What's next:

Olson-Baker is still in the Hennepin County Jail as of Friday morning on $1 million bail. He will make his first court appearance on Friday at 1:30 p.m.