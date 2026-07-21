Teacher accused of dragging 8-year-old student at St. Louis Park elementary school

The Brief A Minneapolis teacher is charged with malicious punishment of a child after allegedly dragging an 8-year-old student at Aquila Elementary on Tuesday, May 5. The student suffered a rug-burn-like injury and told staff, "Mr. Steve dragged me." Steven Samuel Burth faces a gross misdemeanor charge and is not currently in custody.



A Minneapolis teacher is facing a criminal charge after police say he dragged an 8-year-old student at Aquila Elementary, leading to injury and a police investigation.

Charges against Steven Samuel Barth

What we know:

According to a complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, St. Louis Park Police were called to Aquila Elementary on Tuesday, May 5, after staff reported that a student had been injured by his teacher, identified as Steven Samuel Burth.

The school’s principal told officers that Burth, who was the child’s teacher, dragged the student, resulting in a rug-burn-like injury. The assistant principal told police she saw the student showing an injury to his side and said the student told her, "Mr. Steve dragged me," charges state. The child was treated by the school nurse for the injury.

The complaint says the assistant principal asked the student what happened, and the student demonstrated being dragged by grabbing her feet. The student also told an employee at CornerHouse, a child advocacy organization, that "Steven from school" caused the injury.

School staff spoke to two other students in the classroom, who both reported seeing Burth drag the student. One student said the child got in trouble in class and that Burth pulled the student’s legs. Burth is not in custody, according to the complaint.

The charge and legal process

Why you should care:

Burth is charged with malicious punishment of a child, a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

The complaint alleges Burth, as a caretaker, used unreasonable force or excessive discipline that resulted in less than substantial bodily harm.

What we don't know:

The complaint does not include Burth’s account of the incident or whether he has legal representation. FOX 9 has reached out to the St. Louis Park School District to inquire if Burth is still a teacher. He is not listed on Aquila Elementary's staff directory. It is also unclear if any administrative action has been taken by the school district.