Farmington hit and run: 4 arrested after crash that left 13-year-old boy dead

Four people have been arrested in connection with a deadly crash last week that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Farmington, Minn.

Deadly Farmington hit and run

The backstory:

Farmington police were searching for the driver of a gray Ford Focus after the crash along Highway 50 at Dushane Parkway on Tuesday, July 14.

Police said the victim, 13-year-old Sasha Balandin, was crossing the highway near the McDonald's with a friend when a driver struck Balandin and drove away.

Dig deeper:

Police reviewed surveillance cameras and Flock cameras hoping to identify the vehicle involved. Initially, officers believed the suspect had been driving a black SUV but later identified the suspect's vehicle as a gray Ford Focus.

Four suspects arrested; more arrests could come

What we know:

Thursday morning, police announced they had arrested four suspects in connection with the deadly crash.

Police said a 30-year-old Farmington man has been arrested for criminal vehicular homicide and failing to stop at the scene of a traffic accident resulting in death.

The other three suspects, a 28-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, and a 64-year-old woman, were all arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender. And police say more people could be arrested as they continue to process evidence in the case.

Police also say they have recovered the vehicle involved in the crash.

What they're saying:

In a statement, police said: "The Farmington Police Department extends its gratitude to the businesses, witnesses, and community members who provided crucial information. Public cooperation was instrumental in advancing this case to its current point.

"Additionally, the department would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation: the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, Bloomington Police Department, Dakota County Drug Task Force, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Lakeville Police Department, Eagan Police Department, and Rosemount Police Department.

"Finally, the Farmington Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased juvenile during this difficult time."