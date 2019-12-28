Minneapolis, St. Paul delay trash collection amid icy road conditions

Minneapolis and St. Paul are postponing trash and recycling collection due to the icy road conditions Saturday morning.

According to the City of Minneapolis, due to icy conditions, solid waste and recycling collection is postponed until Monday, Dec. 30. These routes and Monday’s routes will both be collected on Monday.

In St. Paul, many garbage haulers and Eureka Recycling have suspended collection in the city. Officials ask residents to keep their carts out and make sure they are not in the streets or frozen to the ground.