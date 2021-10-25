Minneapolis-St. Paul airport reports high traffic over MEA weekend

As more people across the country return to traveling, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a greater number of visitors over MEA weekend.

According to MSP Airport Spokesperson Patrick Hogan, Oct. 21 was the busiest day of MEA weekend, with 36,673 people going through TSA checkpoints. This marked a new daily peak in the pandemic-era for travelers. The previous daily peak in passengers was 34,547 on Aug. 8.

Oct. 20 was the second busiest MEA weekend day and the airport's fifth busiest day in the pandemic-era with 33,373 people going through the checkpoints.

Hogan noted that TSA checkpoint data gives a good barometer of passenger activity, but it does not include connecting passengers or arriving passengers.