MSP Airport getting new, huge art installation: See the design

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport revealed the design for a new hanging sculpture that will be put in Terminal 1.

Los Angeles-based artist Kipp Kobayashi showed off his conceptual design for the 45-foot-wide suspended sculpture Monday morning. The sculpture, titled "The Dreams We Carry", will hang in Concourse G Rotunda, near gates G18-22.

According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), the art installation will be created with see-through wire mesh luggage bags that will hold items inside. The items were picked by Minnesotans and other travelers who shared their favorite possessions.

"Our cherished possessions reveal profound aspects of our identity, symbols of experiences, relationships, and significant moments in our lives," Kobayashi said. "They serve as reminders of the places we’ve explored, the people we’ve encountered, and the indelible memories we hold dear."

Kobayashi introduction the concept art for the installation. (FOX 9)

Kobayashi was commission to do the piece back in fall 2022 through the Arts@MSP program. This will join 80 other permanent pieces of art at the airport, all curated by the program.

The project will be the final element of the airport’s recent concourse expansion project, which added 50,000 square feet of public space for the Concourse G Rotunda, MAC said.

"Providing travelers with exceptional airport experiences is a top priority for us," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. "With that in mind, we designed the G Concourse rotunda to anchor a work of art that could welcome and inspire those who are traveling through the space. We look forward to adding this sculpture as another way to enhance travelers’ experience at MSP."

MAC says Kobayashi will spend 2024 making the sculpture, and it will be installed by early 2025.